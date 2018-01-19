CCTV released after attempted theft in Barnham

British Transport Police have today released a CCTV image following an attempted theft.

In a statement it said the incident on November 25 saw a man try to snatch a 28-year-old woman’s handbag from her.

It added that the woman managed to hold on to the bag and the offender got off at Barnham station.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as they believe he may have information which could help the investigation.

If you recognise him, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 184 of January 19.