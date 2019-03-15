Worthing’s developments: See the ongoing projects and how the town could look in the near future
The face of Worthing is ever-changing, with millions of pounds invested over the last few years on residential and commercial developments.
Here is a run down of some of the ongoing developments in the town and a glimpse at how it could look in the future.
1. Bayside Apartments, Brighton Road
Plans to replace the Aquarena in Brighton Road with apartments were approved in January 2017. Demolition began in November that year.
Bayside Apartments will consist of 141 one, two and three bedroom homes and are expected to be finished in 2020.
3. Teville Gate, Teville Road
The vacant Teville Gate was finally demolished in 2018 after a 20-year development saga
4. Teville Gate, Teville Road
Developer Mosaic revealed plans for 378 homes, an 83-bed hotel, gym and supermarket in February this year.
