The Flower Shop in Littlehampton has a charity day for St Barnabas House hospice

A beautiful fairy has been created for this year’s Christmas event at The Flower Shop in Wick.

Staff at the florists have been working hard preparing for the event, including a stunning window display and handmade prizes for the raffle.

Michelle Bly, head designer, and staff with the incredible fairy they created for the charity day at The Flower Shop in Wick. Picture: Scott Ramsey

Visitors to the shop on Thursday, November 29, from 9am to 4pm will be able to take part in fun games and be in with the chance of winning a hamper.

Last year’s successful event raised more than £600 for St Barnabas House and this year, the team is pulling out all the stops to make it even more Christmassy.

The Flower Shop is in Wick Street, Littlehampton.

Slimming World silver award for two Worthing mums – one dropped 4st 9lb in a year and one started dieting after getting stuck on a slide

Conservative high-flyer sparks lively debate on Brexit during visit to Littlehampton

Highdown Gardens in Worthing offered to Wadars Animal Rescue as hedgehog rehoming site