Morrisons cafe closed due to water leak

Helen and Pete from Durrington were over the moon with their free lunch at Morrisons Littlehampton
Morrisons Littlehampton had to close its cafe today due to a water leak.

Just 24 hours earlier, it was the scene of much celebrations, as the store treated one lucky couple to lunch for Valentine's Day.

Staff carried out a full clean-up following the water leak and signs were put up stating the cafe was closed due to unforeseen circumstances until further notice.

Alison Whitburn, Morrisons Littlehampton community champion, said: "Every Morrisons treated one lucky valentine couple to a free lunch. Helen and Pete from Durrington were over the moon with it.

"Today, there has been a water leak and it is being repaired as we speak. Hopefully, the cafe will re-open as soon as possible."

