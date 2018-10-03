Marks & Spencer foodhall plans for Rustington narrowly approved

A new Marks & Spencer foodhall and Toby Carvery pub in Rustington have been approved by the narrowest of margins.

Back in May the hybrid planning application for land south of the A259 and east of Brook Lane was deferred by Arun district councillors so issues with access to the site could be resolved.

Plans for a new M&S foodhall (photo from Arun District Council's planning portal).

The access has been revised, but planning officers still objected to the plans arguing they fail to meet the sequential test for convenience retail proposals in out-of-centre locations.

However the application was approved by the council’s development control committee today (Wednesday October 3) on the chairman’s casting vote.

The application site is in the parish of Angmering.

More to follow.