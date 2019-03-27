Littlehampton traders organise Great British Spring Clean in Wick

Julie Roby, committee member, said: “We are always well supported by our traders but this year was extra special as we were joined by many of residents from the village, too. We all spent the morning working hard and by the end had collected many bags of rubbish from around the village. It was great to see everyone work together and improve the local area. Thank you to everyone that helped.”
1. The Great British Spring Clean Event In Wick Village.
