Wick, Littlehampton, West Sussex, UK. 22nd March 2019. The Wick Village Traders Association organise a spring clean event of Wick Village in Littlehampton to support The Great British Spring Clean national campaign. In Pic: Volunteers collect rubbish in Wick.

Littlehampton traders organise Great British Spring Clean in Wick

Wick Village Traders Association organised a tidy up to support the national Great British Spring Clean campaign for the third year running. Traders and residents joined forces and spent Friday morning collecting rubbish they found in the streets and giving Wick a good spring clean.

Julie Roby, committee member, said: “We are always well supported by our traders but this year was extra special as we were joined by many of residents from the village, too. We all spent the morning working hard and by the end had collected many bags of rubbish from around the village. It was great to see everyone work together and improve the local area. Thank you to everyone that helped.”

Staff from Going Spare in Wick collect rubbish.

1. The Great British Spring Clean Event In Wick Village.

Staff from Going Spare in Wick collect rubbish.
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2019
Buy a Photo
Volunteers with the many bags of rubbish they collected around Wick.

2. The Great British Spring Clean Event In Wick Village.

Volunteers with the many bags of rubbish they collected around Wick.
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2019
Buy a Photo
Staff from STS Communications in Wick help collect rubbish.

3. The Great British Spring Clean Event In Wick Village.

Staff from STS Communications in Wick help collect rubbish.
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2019
Buy a Photo
A member of staff from Rosie Lee's Cafe in Wick helps collect rubbish.

4. The Great British Spring Clean Event In Wick Village.

A member of staff from Rosie Lee's Cafe in Wick helps collect rubbish.
All copyright remains the property of Scott Ramsey 2019
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3