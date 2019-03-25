Jamie’s Wish Trust moves out of Littlehampton town centre

Jamie’s Wish Trust has moved into a new office, provided by the Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club.

The club is in Wick Street, Littlehampton, and the trust’s office hours are 9.30am to 5.30pm, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Pulling together - actions at the Jamie's Wish Trust 12th annual family dun Day in Littlehampton. Photo by Derek Martin DM1873589a

Administrator Sue Allen said: “Due to the high cost of the office space we occupied in town, we decided that we had to make a change and the kind people at the trades and labour club came to our rescue.

“They have provided us with a fantastic office, charging us only a nominal amount to cover electricity, etc.

“The new space allows Jamie’s Wish to continue its work, sending personally-tailored Wish Boxes to children and young people with cancer, without the worry of having to raise funds to pay for office space. We are incredibly grateful for their kindness.

“This new arrangement allows us to increase the number of Wish Boxes that we send out and to continue to spread a little joy.”

Messages the trust receives from families show just how much the Wish Boxes mean.

One said it ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’. After a difficult few days, the child had been feeling very down and tired of fighting but her face lit up when the Wish Box arrived.

“What an amazing selection of goodies. If I didn’t know better I would have thought that you knew her. Thank you so much for sharing so much love.”

The charity’s new contact details are Jamie’s Wish Trust, c/o Littlehampton Trades and Labour Club, Wick Street, Littlehampton BN17 7JH. Visit www.jamieswish.co.uk, email info@jamieswish.co.uk or telephone 01903 368524.