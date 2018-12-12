Elves take over Morrisons Littlehampton for fun day of fundraising

Christmas elves have been prancing all around Morrisons Littlehampton, raising money for Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundraising day was organised by Alison Whitburn, community champion at the store in Wick.

Staff at Morrisons Littlehampton dressed as a Christmas elves. Picture: Scott Ramsey

She said: “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and affects many people. The staff really wanted to do something to help, so we came up with the idea of dressing up as Christmas elves for the day to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

“We all had a lot of fun and the support of our customers was brilliant, as we raised £125 on the day.”

The store also continues its support for CLIC Sargent as part of the company’s national partnership with the charity.

