BBC documentary on Christians Against Poverty inspires Littlehampton open evening

Littlehampton’s Christians Against Poverty centre will be opening its doors later this month to tie in with a BBC documentary.

The Debt Saviours: Behind the scenes will be shown on BBC Two on Friday at 9pm, giving the debt counselling charity an incredible opportunity with a prime time slot.

As a result, Littlehampton CAP Centre will be holding an open evening at the Wickbourne Centre, in Clun Road, Littlehampton, on Saturday, October 20, at 8pm, so people can find out what goes on there.

There will also be the opportunity to speak to volunteers and families who have worked with CAP, giving a real insight into how they might be supported for free or offer support at the centre.

Carol Boreham, debt centre manager, said: “I’m sure there are a lot of people in the community who have heard about us but are not sure how we help people.

“So, we’re having a relaxed evening with food, the opportunity to watch the film and the chance to have any burning questions answered.

“Since we opened two years ago, seven people and their families have gone debt free in the Littlehampton area and we thought it would be great to do something alongside the documentary.”

Carol and her team offer home visits to vulnerable families and individuals. Working with CAP’s head office specialists, they provide support for each person until they become debt free.

Carol said: “The great thing about CAP’s free service is that it’s available to everyone – regardless of age, gender, faith or background.

“So, if you know things are out of control and you’re stressed, missing meals or sleep, please give us a ring on 0800 328 0006.”

