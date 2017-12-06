Bring on the trains! Shoreham viaduct nearly ready after refit

A major project to refurbish a historic railway viaduct over the River Adur nearly finished after more than a year’s work by engineers.

Built in 1892, the 360metre-long Shoreham Viaduct is one of the UK’s earliest steel structures.

It has now been repaired , strengthened and repainted as part of a £9.5million investment by Network Rail.

Network Rail’s head of structures in the South East, Mark Huband, said: “With record numbers of people choosing to travel by train in the South East, it’s vital we continue to invest in the many hundreds of Victorian bridges, tunnels, viaducts and other structures which form key parts of our modern network.

“We hope our work at Shoreham Viaduct demonstrates that we take seriously our responsibility to maintain and preserve these historic structures, not just for the safe and efficient operation of the railway, but also how they look for the local community, those travelling on the railway or visitors to the area.”

The work means that the viaduct will be able to carry all modern trains, including freight.

Mr Huband added: “It gives you great respect for those who built this structure more than a century ago and we hope that our work on their bridge does justice to their legacy.”