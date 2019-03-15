Bognor care home shut down due to risk to residents

A Bognor Regis care home has been shut down following 'serious concerns' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Royal Bay Residential Care Home in Aldwick Road, which in its latest CQC inspection in June 2017 was told it requires improvement, says on its website it has 'an outstanding reputation for care in the local community'. Management have declined to comment.

Deborah Ivanova, deputy chief inspector of adult social care for the CQC in the south, said: “As a result of this latest inspection, we had no choice but to use our urgent enforcement powers to protect the people who were still living at Royal Bay Residential Home.

“Over the last year we have found there has been a significant deterioration in the care provided, but to date the action of the provider has been ineffective. We have no confidence that that the provider will take appropriate action – and we can’t leave people at risk of harm.

“We appreciate that this will be a difficult time for everyone involved but our first priority is always the welfare of the people who are living in care services. We will continue to work closely with West Sussex County Council, who are supporting the people living in Royal Bay Residential home and their families to find new services that meet their needs.

"All moves must be done in a planned way and carried out as thoughtfully and sensitively as possible.”

The CQC have taken the action following an inspection of the care home on Wednesday March 13.

The director of Adults’ Services, Paul McKay said: “Following a decision by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to close the Royal Bay Residential Care Home we are acting to protect the welfare and safety of the residents. We are working closely with the CQC and our partners to find all the residents suitable accommodation and move people in a calm and planned way.”



