Big base move for Action for Deafness

Action for Deafness has relocated its base from Rowlands Road, Worthing, to larger premises with upgraded facilities.

After 12 years in the previous location, the ribbon was cut in Buckingham Road by chief executive Jane Shaw and Laura Ajidahun, operations manager who was project manager for the move.

Anita van der Colff, community links and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “The new larger premises which are in the centre of town, in Buckingham Road, have been refurbished to a very high standard to provide first class facilities for service users. Every care has been taken to ensure maximum comfort and optimum conditions.”

There are large audiology rooms which can be accessed with a GP referral, and drop-in support services in the resource centre.

Also included in the new location is a demonstration room where people who are deaf or hard of hearing can try out some of the devices available.

Action for Deafness coffee mornings will be held every Tuesday in the meeting room, which will also be home to lip reading and signing classes.

For more information, visit www.actionfordeafness.org.uk