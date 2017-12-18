Arun District Council join in with the Christmas fundraising spirit

Staff from Arun Direct customer service team at Arun District Council in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis helped raise money for Save the Children as part of the Christmas Jumper day initiative on Friday (December 15).

The staff joined together with support of council colleagues to raise £468.45 from donning their festive woollies, baking and selling cakes, and holding a tombola stall.

Nigel Lynn, chief executive of Arun District Council, said: “What a great display of Christmas spirit by the Arun Direct team. Throughout the year they continually raise and donate funds to charity and today has been a great example of that.”

In addition to the Arun Direct contribution, a total of £3,612 has been raised by council staff this year.

My Lynn added: “In addition to monetary donations staff also collected multiple items for foodbank collections, emergency care packages and Christmas gifts as part of our annual ‘giving tree’.

“In fact, on Tuesday, December 12 our staff donated more than 100 gifts to Home Start Arun, WADARS and The Tamarisk Centre in Bognor Regis in the hope that a better Christmas is had for those that need support.”