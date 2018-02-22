Arun deems Bognor arcade a ‘worthwhile investment’

Purchasing Bognor Regis Arcade is set to have been a ‘worthwhile investment’, according to Arun District Council.

In a statement a spokesman said the council was ‘pleased’ with the take up so far and that there is a ‘budgeted rate of return of nine per cent’.

They added: “This beautiful building is key to helping keep the town centre vibrant.

“The council are filling up the units, repairs and vital maintenance will be undertaken and we are looking forward to this being a beneficial development for the town centre.”

