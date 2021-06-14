Chris and Rosie Ramsey help Amazon support UK small businesses in hilarious video for Prime Day

Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey and podcast co-star, and wife Rosie roll up their sleeves to pack orders for small business Dock & Bay at an Amazon fulfilment centre – to celebrate the retailer’s £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when customers spend £10 on small business products in Amazon’s store from now until 20th June.

Chris and Rosie - authors of ‘Shagged. Married. Annoyed.’ and the smash-hit podcast of the same name - take a peek behind the curtain to follow the journey of a small business product from a UK small business selling on Amazon through to delivery. We see the Ramsey’s follow the journey of an SMB by getting stuck into life at an Amazon Fulfilment Centre before joining the Delivery driver team to surprise an unsuspecting customer. During the video we also find out which one of them does the most online shopping, see Chris’s joy at seeing the robots in Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre and reveal a habit of his that really winds Rosie up.

They meet young entrepreneur and Amazon small business seller, Andy Jefferies from Dock & Bay to get to know his story. Dock & Bay is a colourful beachwear brand that sells stylish quick-drying towels, shorts, pool/beach changing ponchos and hair wraps. It’s just one of thousands of UK small business sellers that reach customers worldwide, through Amazon.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey said: ‘’Before today we had no idea that over half of the products sold on Amazon were from small and medium businesses, so it was great to meet Andy and hear more about how retailing on the site has positively impacted thousands of UK businesses like Dock & Bay. With a host of artisan sellers and innovators to choose from, and with the added incentive of receiving a £10 credit just for supporting small businesses, there’s no reason not to check out the small businesses selling on Amazon ahead of Prime Day.

“As a family of four, including young boys, you wouldn’t believe how often we shop on Amazon. Especially as we’ve recently moved into a new home in a rural village. Luckily our Prime membership means we get our stuff delivered the next day - which is great. Every year we look out for Prime Day and can’t wait to have a browse on 21st and 22nd June.”

