St George’s Day lunch helps mark Great War centenary

A patriotic St George’s Day lunch in Arundel helped raise more than £4,000 for Help for Heroes.

The lunch on Sunday was organised by Arundel resident Andy Batty and hosted in Arundel Town Hall.

Charlie Smithers alongside the portrait of Harry Patch, with artist Karin Moorhouse and event organiser Andy Batty z0EFRQb833zjiMLXzPIY

The use of the hall was funded through the Mayor’s Charity Fund and formed part of the town’s commitment to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War One.

More than 80 guests gathered, including Arundel and South Downs MP Nick Herbert.

Mr Herbert said: “Congratulations to Andy Batty for organising a fun and successful event, which supported a wonderful cause.”

Guests began by watching the Scouts parade to Arundel Cathedral for their St George’s Day service.

A traditional roast beef lunch followed and classic songs were performed by musicians from the area.

An auction and raffle helped to raise further funds for the charity. A portrait painted by Arundel artist Karin Moorhouse of Harry Patch, Britain’s longest surviving World War One veteran, was one of the top auction lots.

Mr Batty said: “Arundel residents are something else. Their support for Help for Heroes has been amazing and they certainly know how to party.

“I also want to thank our mayor, Angela Standing, and the town Council for supporting us. The event was a great success, enjoyed by all, and most importantly helped to raise just over £4,000 for the Help for Heroes charity.”