Plenty of prizes at Goring Gardening Society Autumn Show

Visitors were so keen to see the variety of flowers and vegetables on display at the Goring Gardening Society Autumn Show that they began arriving before the opening time of the event.

Tables in St Mary’s Church Hall in Compton Avenue, Goring, were full of colourful displays of dahlias, roses, chrysanthemums and the best vegetable displays the society had seen in a long time on Saturday, said Goring Gardening Society chairman Carol Sullivan.

DM1892107a.jpg Goring Gardening Society autumn show. Ron Sullivan 1st Chrysanthemums. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Carol added: “You always know a show is going to go well when people start coming through the door before the official opening time.”

With a high standard and variety of entries put forward in this year’s show, which ran from 2.30pm to 4pm, society members competed for top prizes in floral, vegetable and cookery categories.

Carol said: “The cookery judge was impressed by the standard and prizes went to Chris Faro and Margaret Trueman for their efforts.

“Trophies were awarded to Liz Leggatt in the vegetable classes, Pat Blackham for her wonderful floral displays, Peter Webb for his dahlias, runner beans and a trug full of superb vegetables.”

This high level of success across various categories led to Peter being awarded the Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal for the best all-rounder.

Another of the day’s awards was presented to June Sullivan, who succeeding in winning the Baker Cup for the most points in cookery over the past year.

Other triumphs from this year’s Autumn Show included Ron Sullivan, who placed first for his chrysanthemums, Valerie Hayden was awarded a first place prize for her roses and Ken Franks received second prize for the grapes he presented to the group.

Guests could also enjoy refreshments and a selection of home made cakes which had been produced by society members.

-----

