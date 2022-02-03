Ignite: See pictures of brand new Sussex light trail experience opening February 2022

Nymans, the National Trust property near Haywards Heath, will play host to a brand new light traiI from February 11 until March 6.

Set against a gloriously romantic backdrop, Nymans is a garden made for garden lovers, a place where creativity has flourished and quirkiness is celebrated.

So, it’s no surprise that the cherished grounds will play host to Ignite’s new light trail, enabling visitors to wander between flickering flames and majestic trees, as lights dance from one space to another.

The new after dark adventure has been specially designed for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now at the Nymans website

