Worthing cat up for adoption with Worthing Cat Welfare Trust
Worthing Cat Welfare Trust is looking for a home for Emily.
Emily is a very small and very friendly little girl whose owner has gone into care.
She is about 15 years old and has had her recent dental and medical treatment, so she is in good nick.
Emily would suit peaceful, mature home.
She is also part of the Golden Oldie support scheme which offers financial support from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust for age-related veterinary costs.
All rescue cats from Worthing Cat Welfare Trust have been vaccinated, neutered or spayed and microchipped.
For further details, and for other cats ready for adoption, contact Worthing Cat Welfare Trust on 07879 212594, email: [email protected] or visit the Worthing Cat Welfare Trust website.