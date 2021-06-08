The house has superb gardens. Photo: Zoopla

Take a look inside this £950,000 family home ... just a short walk from the Wey and Arun canal

This four bedroom Victorian detached house is just a short walk from the Wey and Arun canal.

By Sarah Page
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 12:41 pm

Situated in Loxwood in West Sussex, it has excellent walks along the nearby canal towpath.

The house itself has been extended and refurbished with all the essentials for modern family living.

It has four reception rooms, four bedrooms, two bathrooms, private parking - and a fabulous private garden with an array of established plants, shrubs and specimen trees.

The surrounding area is known for its beautiful countryside linking a multitude of public footpaths and bridleways.

Located on the village High Street, the property has easy access to the village shops, the local primary school - and The Onslow Arms pub.

There are a range of facilities in the village including a sports ground, local convenience store including a Post Office, doctor’s surgery and a highly regarded butcher’s shop.

