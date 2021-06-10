Meet Spencer the sausage dog - star of the show home - at his Yapton photoshoot

After winning the competition to be crowned the most photogenic pet in West Sussex, Spencer and his owner, Zoe Stuttard, were invited to take part in a photoshoot at the development following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Zoe initially decided to enter the competition to showcase brave Spencer, who went through a terrible back operation last year and was unable to walk.

However, soon enough, the six-year-old miniature dachshund, who is small in stature with a big personality, quickly bounced back to full health and is now as playful as ever before.

Spencer the sausage dog at Bovis Homes’ Yapton View development

Ginny James, sales and marketing director, said: “We were delighted to welcome Spencer to Yapton View for his VIP photoshoot.

“The last year has shown just how important pets are for companionship and with this competition, we wanted to shine a spotlight on our four-legged friends that helped us through this time.

“Spencer looked right at home at the development and the photographs turned out fantastic.

“He is really photogenic and has a lovely character making him the perfect fit for his starring cameo role.”

Spencer the sausage dog makes himself at home

To enter the Star of the Show Home competition, pet owners in West Sussex submitted a photograph of their beloved furry friend along with a short bio.

For every entry received, Vistry Group donated £5 to Clymping Dog Sanctuary, which has been rescuing and rehoming dogs since 1952.

More than £150 has been donated to the Sanctuary by Vistry Group.

Zoe, who lives in Bovis Homes development Spindrift Court, in Climping, said: “We were delighted to take part in the photoshoot which will help to showcase a taste of what future buyers of Yapton View can expect from living in West Sussex.

Say cheese Spencer

“We live in a nearby Bovis property so Spencer felt at home during the shoot.

“I personally love living in the area as it has a good mix of beaches, countryside and nice towns such as Arundel and Chichester.

“My favourite place to walk Spencer is Houghton Forest near Arundel; he loves it there.”

Yapton View is a collection of homes benefiting from excellent transport links and easy access to the coast.

Bedtime says Spencer

The development has local shops, a primary school and a pub on its doorstep. Homes at Yapton View start from £330,000.

For more information, visit www.bovishomes.co.uk/new-homes-at-yapton/yapton.