Look inside high-tech £3 million West Sussex home with swimming pool, cinema, tennis court and paddocks

Stiuated near Horsham in Billinghurst, this property is secluded and incredibly spacious.
It is high-spec and high-tech with ground source under floor heating, two megaflow hot water tanks, boosted 4G broadband, a hard-wired audio system to the principal rooms, intelligent lighting control and a rainwater harvester.
One of the sitting rooms has a recessed ceiling cinema screen together with an HD projector and cinema audio, and enough additional space for a further dining area. There are French doors out to the garden, and overlooking the tennis court. Upstairs, the luxurious main bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling and separate dressing room, also features glazed doors out to a large balcony overlooking the garden and paddocks. There are steps leading down to the garden from the spacious balcony.
This property is on the market with an asking price of £3,000,000.
All photographs and details from Zoopla.