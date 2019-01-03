Final exhibition at Rustington Museum before relocation marks centenaries of First World War, votes for women and Sir Hubert Parry

An exhibition marking three centenaries will be the last at Rustington Museum’s current location before it closes at the end of the month.

The 1918 exhibition marks 100 years since the end of the First World War and since women gained the vote, as well as the centenary of the death of composer Sir Hubert Parry.

The display by children from Georgian Gardens School SR1832796

The exhibition aims to bring these three centenaries together and explore their Rustington links.

For example, Parry supported the suffrage movement and was great friends with Rhoda and Agnes Garrett.

Through this connection he met Millicent Fawcett (Agnes’s sister and Rhoda’s cousin) who asked him if Jerusalem could be used as the suffragists anthem.

His wife, Lady Maud, was the president of the Littlehampton branch of the National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies (NUWSS).

Sir Hubert Parry outside Knightscroft in Rustington

Rhoda Garrett was one of the first speakers on the suffrage movement and lived in the village with her cousin Agnes.

Together they ran and owned a decorating company – the first company to be ran and registered by women at the time.

She was a very passionate speaker and a copy of one of her speeches can be read in the museum.

The museum also has items on loan from the LSE Library – including stewards’ badges, two leaflets regarding parades and a postcard of Millicent Fawcett – as well as material on loan from Graeme Taylor, who published a book about Rhoda Garrett last year.

a German POW mannequin represents the First World War internment camp at East Preston SR1832786

There are also three mannequins are on loan from Constructive Heritage.

The first is a First World War pilot, which represents the airfield which is now under the Sea Estate in Rustington.

The second is a German prisoner of war from the First World War, which represents the camp which was based in East Preston – and there is also box carved by a prisoner on display.

The final mannequin is of Harry Taylor, a northwest frontiersman.

A box carved by a POW at the East Preston camp during the First World War SR1832803

There is also a display by children from Georgian Gardens School, who were asked to think about being a child in Rustington during the First World War as part of a project for Museum Takeover Day, a national scheme which engages schools in their local museums.

Using objects from the museum collections, they wrote diary entries inspired by items they chose.

The 1918 exhibition will be the last exhibition held at Rustington Museum in its current location in The Street.

The museum will be closing to the public at the end of January and relocating to the Samuel Wickens Centre, which is on the site of the former WRVS base in the car park behind Waitrose in Broadmark Lane.

The museum will reopen in October with new displays reflecting the amazing past of Rustington.

Rustington Museum, at 76-78 The Street, Rustington, BN16 3NR, is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Rustington Museum manager Claire Lucas SR1832828

For more information call 01903 788478 or email: museum@rustingtonpc.org

---

Rustington Museum celebrates National Lottery success

Christmas party and nativity show pictures from 1988

Free TV licences: Tens of thousands of West Sussex households could lose out when scheme ends next year

Blue badge parking: More West Sussex people using scheme which is being extended to those with hidden disabilities this year

The exhibition is open until the end of the month SR1832819