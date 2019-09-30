Bognor military functional fitness gym — MP admires owner’s ‘clear vision’

A military functional fitness gym, owned by a retired Colour Sergeant, has been paid a visit by MP Nick Gibb.

After spending 25 years serving his country, personal trainer Daz Dugan completed his life-long dream of opening his own gym in the Durban Road Business Park in June.

Mr Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, said: “Daz established this excellent gym with his life savings. It has great equipment for those who wish to focus on functional fitness and strength.

“I always admire people who set up their own businesses and risk everything because of a clear vision for a service or product people want.

“It’s great for Bognor Regis to have a gym that caters for people of all ages and abilities.”

Daz, who over the years has received extensive training in K1, boxing coaching and personal training, will be delivering a wide range of combat and functional classes to members of all ages and athletic ability. Read more here