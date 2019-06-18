Beat the Street event to transform towns into giant community game

Areas along the coast are set to be transformed into a giant game as Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham-by-Sea, Bognor Regis, and Littlehampton get ready to take part in Beat the Street.

Running from June 19 to July 31, Beat the Street is a free, fun challenge where participants are rewarded with points and prizes for exploring their town on foot, scooter or bicycle. Thousands of residents are expected to compete to see if their school, community group or workplace can walk, run, scoot, or cycle the furthest.

More than 120 special sensors called ‘Beat Boxes’ will appear across parts of Coastal West Sussex. Players tap the Beat Boxes with cards and fobs to track their journey and earn points for themselves and their team – the more Beat Boxes people swipe during a journey, the more points they earn.

Schools and community groups will be competing against each other to win prizes including sports, crafts and book vouchers. The wider community can create teams by emailing team.coastalwestsussex@beatthestreet.me. In addition to the leaderboard prizes, registered players can also win weekly ‘Lucky Tap’ prizes for playing along – including vouchers and experience days. Beat the Street is being delivered by Intelligent Health and is funded by West Sussex County Council Public Health, Adur and Worthing Council, Arun District Council and The Conservation Volunteers.

Cllr David Simmons, Adur District Council’s executive member for ‘Health and Wellbeing’ said, “As a Council we are committed to encouraging people to get out an about as well as helping them to lead a more active and healthy lifestyle. I think this project provides a great opportunity to take advantage of the improving weather, enjoy our lovely local countryside and make new friends.”

Cllr Val Turner, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for ‘Health and Wellbeing’ said, “It’s great to see a free community initiative bringing people together to explore the town and make the most of the summer. I look forward to seeing our local schools take part and wish them the very best of luck with winning some prizes!”

Visit beatthestreet.me/coastalwestsussex for more.