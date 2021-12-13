The Oyster Pond in Littlehapton on Friday, December 18, 2009. Picture: Stephen Goodger L51089H9
Snow in Littlehampton and Arundel: This is the year the Littlehampton area was buried under four inches of snow after an overnight blizzard

The Littlehampton area became a winter wonderland in December 2009 when a blizzard left the town under four inches of snow.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 13th December 2021, 1:19 pm

Many children were lucky enough to get an extra day of holiday, as schools, including Connaught Junior School and the Littlehampton Academy, closed their doors, and declared Friday, December 18, 2009, a snow day.

But many pavements remained ungritted and icy all weekend, causing problems for many. Worthing Hospital’s A&E department treated more than eight times the normal amount of broken bones over that weekend. A county council spokesman said resources were ‘fully stretched’ in what he described as ‘an unusually prolonged bout of snow and ice’.

St Catherine's Field in Littlehampton on Friday, December 18, 2009. Picture: Stephen Goodger L51088h9

Manor Cottage, East Preston in the snow on Friday, December 19, 2009. Picture: Stephen Goodger L51091H9

Snow in Arundel on the morning of Friday, December 18, 2009. Picture: Stephen Goodger L51086H9

Snow in Mill Road, Arundel, on Friday, December 18, 2009. Picture: Stephen Goodger L51087P9

