Worthing’s Night to Remember set to raise more than £111,000 for St Barnabas House Hospice at Home night service

Night to Remember saw 940 men, women and children light up the streets of Worthing for the St Barnabas House midnight walk, covering up to 20 miles.

There were three routes to choose from, the longest taking walkers to Shoreham and back, and people taking part on Saturday are set to raise more than £111,000 for the Hospice at Home night service.

Night to Remember walkers celebrate the final fundraising total

This 12th Night to Remember was a poignant and uplifting experience, with walkers setting off from Worthing Leisure Centre with neon and flashing lights.

The last walkers crossed the finish line after 6.30am on Sunday morning.

Many were taking part in memory of family and friends cared for by the hospice.

Twins Rebecca and Claire Eaglestone, 30, from Surrey, completed the seven-mile route in memory of their father, David Eaglestone, who lived in Ferring.

Mark Green from Littlehampton with his team, The Wanderers

They said: “The atmosphere has been amazing. Almost everyone here knows someone who has been supported by St Barnabas, so we’re all here for a similar reason.

“After our Dad was diagnosed with lung cancer, he received incredible care from the Hospice at Home team for the three days before he passed away in November 2017. The nurses came in throughout the day and night and made sure he was pain free, comfortable and clean.

“They were always there for us, too, to answer our questions, which made the process a bit less scary. We’re so grateful for the ongoing care we’ve received since he passed away, including bereavement support and memorial services. We’re sure Dad would be really proud of us.”

Mark Green, 50, from Littlehampton, was joined by friends and family for the walk, on what would have been his father’s birthday.

Setting off at Worthing Leisure Centre

Mark said: “Our team, The Wanderers, are walking in honour of my dad on his special day. He was cared for right up until the end in the old St Barnabas premises, before the hospice moved to the new site.

“The care he received was excellent, so we want do everything we can to help others in a similar position. Together, we’ve raised £700.”

Millie Pinnell, 11, from Lancing, walked through the night in memory of her grandad.

Millie said: “I’ve taken part with my family because my Grandad Brucey loved walking and I hope that he enjoyed the walk with me.

“He was cared for at home by the Hospice at Home team in January 2017. The nurses were so nice, they chatted to all of us and we became like friends. They really helped my grandad, so it’s nice to be able to give something back.

“I’m doing the seven-mile route in an Albion football shirt as he loved football and every year he used to tease me and say he was going to buy me a football shirt. I’m quite a girly girl, so that was the last thing I wanted. But I decided that if I raised over £100, I would wear one for him. He would be smiling tonight.”

Kathy Mardle-Aylett, Hospice at Home manager, cheered on walkers alongside colleagues from her team.

She said: “It was an incredible night and the atmosphere was electric. Every year it truly amazes me to see so many local people uniting and walking to support St Barnabas House.

“The demand for our Hospice at Home night service is growing and in 2018/19 our team provided 377 night sit visits, delivering over 3,403 hours of care.

“The money raised from Night to Remember will go towards extending this service to allow more families to rest knowing there is somebody sitting with their loved one overnight.

“On behalf of everyone at St Barnabas House, I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in Night to Remember. Whether you were a volunteer, corporate sponsor, or one of the 940 walkers who took part, we are incredibly grateful for your support.”

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and her consort Robin Rogers were also in attendance, along with Worthing youth mayor Jimi Taylor.

Hazel said: “The atmosphere has been electric. It’s superb to see so many people come together for the same cause. We all have someone we have lost and can spend time remembering on this special night.

“For me, it’s our late friend and president of the Worthing Lions, Marian Down, who was cared for by St Barnabas House.”

The Hospice at Home night service provides hospice care in patients’ homes during the night – often the most difficult time for families. The money raised by walkers is enough to pay for 76 days and nights of all the care provided by the team.

To find out more about upcoming events for St Barnabas House and how you can show your support, visit www.stbh.org.uk/events