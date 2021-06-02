Worthing Covid cases surge back above national average

Coronavirus artists impression

According to Public Health England, 22 new cases were reported in the borough in the week ending May 28.

That took the infection rate from one case per 100,000 in the previous week, up to 20 per 100,000 over the most recent seven days. The national average is 16.

Arun also saw a rise in cases, with eight reported up to May 28.

That was seven more than the week before and took the infection rate up to 13 cases per 100,000 people.

Four new cases were reported in Adur – one fewer than the week before. The district’s infection rate now sits at six.

Neighbouring Horsham reported 11 new cases, in an increase of two compared to the previous week. Its infection rate is now eight.