Worthing care home told it must improve after inspection

A Worthing care home has seen its rating slip after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Camelot Nursing and Residential Care Home, in Tennyson Road, has been given a ‘requires improvement’ rating by the CQC – downgraded from ‘good’ since 2016.

Camelot care home. Pic: Google

The July inspection rated the service as ‘good’ for its care, effectiveness and being responsive, but was told it must improve in safety and leadership.

In a report published on August 13, the CQC raised concerns around administration at the 35-bedroom care home.

Records of risks identified in people’s care were incomplete, the report said, and there were some ‘significant gaps’ in bowel monitoring records, leaving patients at risk of constipation or urinary tract infections (UTIs).

Audits designed to drive improvement had also not been followed, but the inspection found there had been no harm to patients and that residents felt safe.

Registered manager Greta Krisztina Szabo-Garay said reporting measures had already been put in place to address the issues.

“For all the mistakes or problems which were identified, there are already changes in place,” she said.

“There was nothing like residents not getting enough fluids or the care was not poor. Just a lack of paperwork, that we have rectified. We are back on the road to getting back to ‘good’.”

The report said residents spoke positively about staff and had confidence in their skills and experience. They were also enthusiastic about the food, with input welcomed on the menu, and the premises were deemed comfortable.

Residents were also supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, the report found, by ‘kind and caring’ staff who knew them well.