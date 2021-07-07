The new Help Point team is based in Southwick but covers areas across West Sussex with staff and volunteers ready to take calls and emails to guide people to the mental health support that suits them best.

The Help Point is currently available from 11am to 3pm but the Worthing-based charity is recruiting additional volunteers to extend the opening hours.

When people call the Help Point on 0300 303 5652, the team at the Corner House, in Southwick Street, will listen and talk through their needs. They will not make any judgements or tell people what to do.

The Help Point can also be accessed through email [email protected]

The team may pass your details to West Sussex Mind’s mental health recovery team, give you well-being advice, show you where to find videos and information so you can help yourself, talk through a diagnosis or let you know what treatments or support options are available in the community.

West Sussex Mind says when details are passed to the mental health recovery team, they aim to contact you within three working days to arrange your first one-to-one session. This session could be in person or by phone or video call.

If you think you have the right skills and experience to join the team, view the volunteer vacancy role profile and information at www.westsussexmind.org/get-involved/volunteer-with-us/volunteering-opportunities

Help Point manager Abbie Wraige, centre, with the team based in Southwick