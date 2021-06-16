East Preston care home out of special measures after ‘significant improvements’

The Martlets, a Shaw Healthcare residential home in Fairlands, received a ‘requires improvement’ rating from its April CQC inspection – a marked improvement from a disastrous visit in September, last year.

September’s visit rated the home, which cares for residents with dementia, mobility issues and those in old age, as ‘inadequate’ after its safety and leadership were found to be particularly poor.

But following a change in the leadership team, a report published last month has found the safety of the home is now ‘good’, while the service’s leadership and effectiveness still require improvement.

The Martlets in East Preston are now out of special measures after it's latest CQC inspection. Pic S Robards SR2106152 SUS-210615-170815001

Martin Vanhinsbergh, Regional Director for Shaw healthcare commented: “While we acknowledge there remains room for us to do better, we have seen a significant improvement which is down to the new manager and the team. I’m pleased that their efforts have been recognised by the multi-disciplinary teams as well as the CQC.

“Some of the metrics they are measured on by the CQC have jumped by number of levels and I’m certain that the team will continue on their trajectory of improvement.

“The plans to improve the levels of quality and care have been shared with West Sussex County Council and the CQC, and we will continue to provide these consistent and sustained improvements.”

May’s report said inspectors found ‘significant improvements had been made’ to address the risks identified during the previous visit.

Residents now felt much safer, the inspection found, and staff were well recruited, trained and supported.

“The culture of the service was positive, person-centred and promoted good outcomes for people,” the report said.

“People told us they enjoyed a range of activities which considered their emotional and social needs, and they were treated with kindness and respect. Our observations of staff engaging with people confirmed this.”

The inspection found some improvements were still needed regarding the understanding and implementation of the mental capacity act, as some residents did not have maximum choice and control over their lives.