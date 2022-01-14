The NHS in Sussex urges anyone without a Covid-19 vaccination to get jabbed as soon as possible.

Here is where you can get vaccinated:

Tomorrow (Saturday January 15) and Friday January 21, you can get vaccinated at the Angmering Community Centre on Foxwood Avenue between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

Walk-in Covid vaccination sessions scheduled in Bognor Regis

You can also get vaccinated tomorrow at Durrington Health Centre on Durrington Lane, Worthing, between 9am and 5pm, at St Lawrence Surgery on St Lawrence Road, Worthing, tomorrow and Sunday January 16 between 8.30am and 4.30pm, and at the Breast Care Centre Car Park in Worthing Hospital at the Homefield Road entrance between 11am and 4pm.

On Sunday January 16, Monday January 17 and Tuesday January 18, you can get your jabs in Lyndhurst Road Car Park in Worthing Hospital between 11am and 4pm.

On Wednesday January 19, you can get your Pfizer vaccination against Covid-19 in Montague Place, Worthing, between 11am and 4pm if you are aged 16 and over.

The big push comes as 83 per cent of Sussex’s eligible population have now received their booster vaccination. NHS leaders in Sussex are stressing the importance of vaccination amid a continued increase in cases across communities.

On average, 86 per cent of eligible people in the Littlehampton, Angmering and Arun areas have had a booster vaccination, but thousands are still yet to come forward for a first or second dose.

A spokesperson for the Sussex Covid-19 vaccination programme said: “We’re really pleased with the turn out so far for booster vaccinations and our teams have worked incredibly hard over the past few weeks to really ramp up the number of available sessions for people to get their jab.

“But there is still work to be done, and now isn’t the time for complacency. Currently 248,000 people in Sussex are still yet to have a first vaccination, so the task now is to ensure anyone who has not yet done so, is able to get a vaccination easily - whether it is a first, second or booster jab. We have lots of capacity for everyone to come forward.

“Vaccination continues to be our best protection against serious illness, please help us by coming forward – I encourage anybody who hasn’t yet got their booster or who isn’t vaccinated at all to come forward without delay to get the best protection on offer against coronavirus.”

If you’d rather have a booked appointment, lots of appointments are still available in the day time, evenings and weekends at multiple vaccination sites across Sussex. Go to the National Booking Service website or call 119 to arrange your vaccination appointment.

Full details of vaccination sessions can be found on the Sussex Health and Care Partnership website.