More than 60% of adults in West Sussex have had their Covid booster after a record-breaking week

The figure, up to and including Wednesday (December 22), represents just over 60 per cent of all over 18s.

On top of that, 80 per cent of over 12s - 647,032 people - have received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

It’s been a record-breaking week for the NHS in the South-East, with 163,909 people being vaccinated on Tuesday (December 21) - a regional record.

All adults over the age of 18 are now eligible for their booster vaccination.

More than 152,000 of those jabs - 93 per cent - were boosters.

Across the whole of the South-East - Sussex, Surrey, Kent, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight - 4,357,740 boosters have been administered.

Dr Vaughan Lewis, regional medical director for the South-East, said: “These figures continue to show the success of the biggest immunisation programme in the history of the NHS.

“The data clearly demonstrates that getting boosted gives maximum protection against Omicron, so please book your slot online as soon as possible to guarantee your vital jab.

“While we have been delivering a bumper amount of boosters in recent weeks, the vaccination offer remains open and I strongly encourage anyone who has not had any of the doses they are eligible for, including first and second jabs not to delay and to book their slot.”

The best way to get your jab is to book an appointment via the National Booking Service (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/) at www.NHS.uk where new sites are being added all the time.