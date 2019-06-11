Work on a development of 84 new homes in Littlehampton has started

Work has started on an 84-home development in Littlehampton.

The Dandara Southern Region Windroos development is being built on the former Windroos nursery site on Worthing Road.

Ian Beal, managing director of the Southern Region, said: “These new homes have been long awaited and we are delighted to be underway.

“We are building two, three and four-bedroom properties including some affordable homes and there will be plenty of open space within the development itself.”

Lesley Benwell, has recently joined the company as sales manager and has worked in the housing sector for over 30 years.

Her family had links to the housing profession and she started her working life on a Youth Training Scheme going straight from school to an estate agent.

“This is a very exciting time to be with Dandara as all the homes we build will have new original treatments with deeper windows and elevational designs to fit with a modern living lifestyle.

“Our homes will have a quality specification and we will be environmentally friendly wherever we are building.”

Both these sites sit alongside existing land interest at Fontwell where up to 400 homes are planned to be built.

This development will be on the southern boundary of the South Downs National Park and adjacent to Fontwell Park Racecourse.

Dandara is one of the UK’s largest independent property development companies and has more than 100 awards for design and quality.

The Southern Region covers Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire, South Berkshire, Surrey, West Sussex and Brighton.

To find out more about Dandara Southern Region visit the web site www.dandara.com or email southern@dandara.com or call 02382 124061