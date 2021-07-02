Two-time Guinness World Record holder opens Italian restaurant & pizzeria in Lancing

Master chef Pizzaiolo Enzo Fiore opened the restaurant – O’Curniciello – in October last year in Queensway’s parade of shops, but it was forced to close due to the pandemic.

Despite this, he and his family supported the community by donating pizzas to staff and volunteers at Lancing Parish Hall, where covid vaccines have been administered.

And after restaurants were given the green flag to reopen again – master chef Enzo was back in business.

Master chef Pizzaiolo Enzo Fiore outside his new restaurant, O’Curniciello, in Lancing

A spokesman for the restaurant said “There are lots of Italian restaurants, however this is traditional Neapolitan cuisine which is what makes it so unique to the others, offering a different style of pizza.

“They provide Lancing with a unique dining experience.

“The restaurant is family orientated and has an outdoor seating area.

“The food is delivered directly from Italy and all seafood is locally sourced.”

There are live lobster and crab tanks in the restaurant, the spokesman said. And a range of seafood, pizzas, calzone and Italian meat dishes are on offer.

“Gluten free options are also available, if the restaurant is notified in advance.

Master chef Enzo won a Guinness World Record in 2018 for the most pizzas made in 24 hours – an astonishing 10,170.

The following year, he won again, with 10,823 pizzas.

He also received a gold certificate for his food at O’Curniciello in Lancing by ASACERT, which is Italy’s leader for certification and assessment.

O’Curniciello has already received excellent reviews online. One person said: “Jamie Oliver and Gino D’Acampo could learn a thing or two in the kitchen here – the food is authentic Italian and amazing.”

Another said: “The real Italian taste in the UK. The best fish ever. I rate this restaurant five stars and even more.”

And one person said on Trip Advisor for a moment they forgot they were in Lancing, as they sat outside in the glorious sunshine, enjoying the authentic food.

Another added: “It’s fascinating to see how a series of circumstances can bring someone so highly talented like Chef Enzo to open an Italian restaurant in Lancing.

“We are so fortunate to finally have a true Italian restaurant here.

“The cuisine consists of authentic traditional Italian dishes made with simple, fresh genuine ingredients chosen personally by Chef Enzo.

“Nothing is left to chance. No shortcuts. Quality is the only prerogative at the O’Curniciello.”

O’Curniciello offers a special lunchtime menu from Monday to Friday, from 12pm-3pm. One course is £6.95, two courses £9.95 and three courses are £11.95.

For more information about O’Curniciello, visit www.ocurniciello.com.

Alternatively, find out more on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ocurniciello.

