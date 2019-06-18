Littlehampton company The IPG tackles London to Brighton Bike Ride for Missing People

A team of 15 from Littlehampton company The IPG worked together to complete the London to Brighton Bike Ride in aid of charity partner Missing People.

Staff and IPG members were joined by a representative from Missing People for the challenging 54-mile cycle on Sunday.

Some of the The IPG team for the London to Brighton Bike Ride

The IPG, based at Arun Business Centre, is a membership group for plumbing, heating and bathroom specialists and the team has been in training since early this year.

Nike Lovell, head of marketing said: “The IPG team had a great sense of camaraderie, I feel inspired by their efforts, team spirit and drive. I was excited to cheer them on and welcome them to the finishing line.”

Team members were Stuart Gibbs, Kevin Oakes, Kevin John, Chris Wheeler, Karl Amos, Paul Fraser, Alan Muscat, Temoor Hussain, Naveed Hussain, Asbath Chowdhury, Simon Whittle, Paul Hilders, Russell Moulds and Andy Lunn, with Amy Sweeting from Missing People.

Thanks to generous sponsorship, the team has passed its £1,000 target and has so far raised nearly £1,200 for the charity.

Missing People provides free, confidential advice and support to anyone who is missing 24/7. The charity also supports the families who are missing a loved one or struggling to keep a frequent runaway safe.

Robin Beal, The IPG managing director, said: “I was shocked to learn that 80,000 children go missing each year in the UK. Alone, frightened and vulnerable, every minute counts to bring these children back home or to a safe place.

“For our charity partnership, The IPG are joining the search for these children. We will be among the very first to know when a local child goes missing; and together with our customers, family and friends, we will be the eyes for the charity all over the UK.”

Visit www.the-ipg.co.uk/charity to make a donation.