Gigabit broadband roll-out planned for Chichester and Arun

Gigabit fibre broadband is coming to Chichester and Arun (Photo by Compare Fibre on Unsplash)

The move follows its arrival Portsmouth, the first of five initial CityFibre locations, and a partnership with Openreach on its fibre to the premises (FTTP) network.

Luke Skipsey, head of consumer sales for Giganet, said: “Giganet is here to be different. Our focus on customer service, evidenced by our 5 Star Trustpilot rating, puts us in a great position to connect more homes. Expanding our existing CityFibre partnership means we can offer more customers high-speed internet connectivity than ever before. Whether you’re working from home in Cambridge or starting a business in Norwich, we can guarantee full fibre broadband that keeps up with you.”

Those who will soon be able to get connected as a result of this expansion are residents in Bath, Bournemouth, Bracknell, Brighton & Hove, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Chatham & Gillingham, Cheltenham & Charlton Kings, Chichester & Arun, Eastbourne, Gloucester, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Maidenhead, Norwich, Peterborough, Poole & Christchurch, Slough, Southend, Weston-super-Mare, Worcester and Worthing.

Greg Mesch, chief executive officer at CityFibre, said: “We’re thrilled that Giganet has chosen CityFibre’s networks to support their offer of next generation full fibre broadband to millions of homes across the South.

“We are proud to be offering a new, world-class digital infrastructure platform for ISPs that provides them with improved products and economics, and a true competitive advantage. Giganet’s rapid expansion demonstrates the massive potential for new, dynamic and exciting brands to seize the full fibre opportunity.”

The latest expansion follows the recent announcement that Giganet has commenced work on its own full fibre broadband network, following a £250 million funding injection from Fern Trading Ltd, as advised by Octopus Investments.

Work has already begun in Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset and West Sussex, with more locations to follow, focusing on connecting local and rural communities and offering homes and businesses access to full fibre broadband.