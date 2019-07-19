Excitement builds for grand opening of Worthing's new micropub

Worthing's new addition to the micropub scene – The Fox & Finch Alehouse – officially opens to the public today.

The micropub in Littlehampton Road, near to The Thomas A Becket, opens at 5pm.

Owners Mike and Jo Saveen with business owners outside The Fox & Finch Alehouse on Wednesday (July 17)

Businesses in the area were treated to a first look on Wednesday (July 17), and to sample the locally-sourced ales and keg beers it has to offer.

Speaking ahead of the big opening, owners Mike and Jo Saveen said: "We are so excited - it is just overwhelming. It has been three months of hard work and we just feel so ready now."

The micropub joins a number of others in the town, proving residents cannot get enough of the small and quirky alehouse – perfect for a relaxed drink at the end of a busy day.

Joanne told the Herald: "Five years ago Worthing was quite a different place. A few people have taken a chance in Worthing and it has taken off."

The couple with business owners on Wednesday (July 17)

The 36-year-old, who previously worked at the Brooksteed Alehouse in South Farm Road and has managed pubs and restaurants in West Sussex for the past ten years, added that the micropubs in the town 'were all one big family'.

"They are all really excited for us and we all support each other, which is fantastic," she said.

Mike, 29, used to work at The Georgi Fin in Goring, which is a popular destination for residents.

He said: "We are just elated. We have had so much incredible support from everyone and businesses.

Bar staff Abby and Adam Sedgwick at The Fox & Finch Alehouse on Wednesday (July 17)

"This three months of graft has paid off and now we actually can see the finished product.

"And we can hopefully meet some amazing people and work with the local businesses."

Jon Chapman, owner of Staggeringly Good Brewery in Portsmouth, attended the business opening on Wednesday.

The Worthing resident said: "I am excited about the expansion of micropubs in Worthing and the quality of the beer served within them."

Gareth Harries, owner of Beer No Evil in Brighton Road, Worthing, added: "The more quality drinking establishments, like micropubs, craft beer houses and cocktail bars, that Worthing has is better for the town and the economy."

The opening hours for the micropub are Tuesday to Saturday 12pm-9.30pm and Sunday 12pm-5.30pm.

