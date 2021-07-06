Council reacts to IKEA pulling out of building store in Lancing

The retailer made the big announcement this morning and said the ‘incredibly fast-changing retail environment and customer shopping habits’ were the reasons for not progressing with the store at the New Monks Farm site.

In response, a spokesman for the district council said: “Obviously this is a commercial matter for both IKEA and the owners of the land.

An artist's impression of how the IKEA in Lancing could have looked

“We understand the pandemic has forced many businesses to re-evaluate their plans but the Council remains committed to the construction on the site of new homes so that local people do not have to move away from the area taking their talents with them.

“Our other priority remains the creation of good jobs for those people and the high quality of the 450-plus employment opportunities offered by IKEA was one of the clinching arguments for the company being given planning permission to move onto the site.

“Our strong belief is that the demand for business development opportunities in this part of the South remains extremely high, especially from blue chip employers and firms seeking skilled and motivated workers, and we are confident that there will be strong interest in this site from companies wanting to move here offering the same sort of high quality employment opportunities.