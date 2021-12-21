Littlehampton practice Stellar Vets has been collecting donations in the run-up to Christmas and will match the cash pound for pound.

Everything will then be distributed between Clymping Dog Sanctuary and Worthing Cat Welfare, which both also benefit from the practice’s veterinary services.

Anyone wanting to support the campaign can drop donations off at the Anchor Springs practice and financial donations can be made through Stellar Vets’ Facebook page.

Dr David Hodges from Stellar Vets is collecting for Clymping Dog Sanctuary and Worthing Cat Welfare

Vet Dr David Hodges said: “We are hoping this campaign will bring joy to lost, abandoned and homeless pets over the Christmas period. Both charities are local and are run by stellar people who make a massive difference to the cats and dogs in their care. Crucially, they rely heavily on donations, so we’re delighted to be able to support them in this way.

“All pets enjoy eating good food, they like playing with toys and they love their beds, so this collection is the best way of giving them what they need and making them feel loved. We’re therefore appealing for all types of donations that we’ll distribute to these charities during December.

“We understand that Covid might mean that some people may be reluctant to bring donations into us, so we’ve made it possible to make financial donations, of £1, £5 or £10 via our Facebook page, Stellar Vets - Littlehampton, that we’ll match to make it the very merriest of Christmases for Clymping Dog Sanctuary and Worthing Cat Welfare.”

Clymping Dog Sanctuary in Ford is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who have been rescuing dogs since 1952 and offers them a safe refuge, taking care of all their needs until they can be rehomed.

Worthing Cat Welfare was established in 1995 and provides a safe and caring environment for abandoned, unwanted and distressed cats and kittens in the Worthing area. The charity also arranges veterinary care, neutering, microchipping and finds cats loving, permanent homes wherever possible.