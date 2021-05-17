Author donates books to new Children’s Little Library at Morrisons in Littlehampton

The initiative was launched to promote literacy for children and Carol, who lives in Littlehampton, was invited to the store by community champion Alison Whitburn.

Carol donated copies of her books Finding a Friend and Being a Friend, which are available for customers to borrow for free.

She says: “As an experienced primary school teacher and mother to four, I know the importance of inspiring a love of books from an early age.

Author Carol Thomas donating copies of Finding a Friend and Being a Friend to Alison Whitburn, community champion

“In my children’s books, I bring my knowledge of developing early literacy skills together with an understanding of creating characters young children will connect with.

“From the engaging language to the emotive illustrations, my books are created to encourage young children to actively participate in the reading experience.”

Carol learned all about the great work the library will be doing, loaning books to children in the community.

Alison said Morrisons is providing a Children’s Little Library in each of its stores as a huge number of households across the country have no books in the home.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, with two-year-old Ezrah and his dad, the first customers to use the new Children’s Little Library at Morrisons in Littlehampton

Customers can donate good-quality books and add to the donation side of unit. The books will be quarantined due to Covid and then a sticker will be added explaining the scheme and encouraging customers to swap.

The Littlehampton store has also been given 100 copies of Cedric the Seed, a book that was specially created as part of Morrisons’ Make Good Things Happen initiative, and these will be donated to schools.

Children are invited to join Cedric on his journey from a little seed to a tall sunflower in a story full of unexpected adventure, friendship and fun.