Aldi is looking to open new stores across West Sussex. Picture: danielgravesphotography.com

The supermarket has pledged to invest £1.3billion by 2023 in a bid to further grow its retail estate, as it continues to push ahead with plans to open an average of one new store a week.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Additionally, Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers, with over 60 per cent of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible.

“Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”