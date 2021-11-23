Worthing panto opens this week

Worthing panto 2021

Beauty and the Beast: The Pantomime is at the Pavilion Theatre from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 2. Expect magic, sparkle and brilliant fun for family and friends alike, the venue says.

Following the success of 2019’s Cinderella: The Pantomime and 2020’s The Night Before Christmas, WTM and Paul Holman Associates have once again teamed up to bring you “the marvel of pantomime.”

Spokeswoman Pandora George said: “With a fantastic cast, laugh-out-loud comedy and all your favourite pantomime traditions, Beauty and the Beast promises to be Worthing’s most spectacular pantomime yet!

“This year’s all-star cast features Britain’s Got Talent winner Jai McDowall starring as the Beast, alongside Emmerdale actress Sapphire Elia as Belle, and Strictly Come Dancing legend Robin Windsor in the role of Gaston.

“They will be joined by comedian and panto veteran Andre Vincent in the role of Dame Cherie Trifle and Ross Muir as Professor Crackpot. Beauty and the Beast also sees the return of Cinderella favourite Katie Pritchard in the role of Crepe Suzette, joined by on-stage twin Josh Haberfield as Philippe Philoppe. Last but certainly not least, Pinocchio’s Dani Hardy returns to the Pavilion as the Enchantress.

“When a handsome Prince is transformed into a frightening Beast by an enchantress as punishment for his vanity, only true love will break the spell. Join Belle and her friends on this thrilling adventure as they discover that beauty is more than skin deep and that we should always look beyond the surface to the heart that lies beneath.

“With spellbinding scenery, glittering costumes and dazzling special effects – combined with plenty of traditional pantomime antics and audience participation – Beauty and the Beast is the family event of the season and not to be missed! So head to the Pavilion Theatre to laugh and cheer, boo the baddies and sing along to magnificent musical numbers. It’s a great night out for everyone and anyone who believes in the spirit of Christmas.”