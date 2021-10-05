Wick Theatre Company bring comedy whodunnit to the stage

Clue Photo by Miles Davies Photography

Based on the 1985 film Clue which starred Tim Curry, Madeleine Kahn, Eileen Brennan and Christopher Lloyd among others, it’s based on the board game Cluedo and has all those familiar characters known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard.

Director Julian Batstone, who has been involved in every single show since he joined six years ago, said: “It’s very important to us to provide an entertaining escape for our audiences, given what we have all been through in the past year and a half.

“We read dozens and dozens of plays, but when we found out that this was available, we jumped at it as it’s the best one. Clue is perhaps the quintessential murder mystery, combining physical comedy as well as incredibly funny dialogue. It is indeed a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

“Patrons can be assured that all current Covid regulations are complied with. We are so excited to welcome people back we’ve even added a matinee!”

Susanne Crosby, who will be producing Clue, is looking forward to the first live theatre from the company since January last year.

“It was really sad not to be able to do anything live during lockdown, but we have been trying our best to think outside the box and to deliver other things, and we have really enjoyed exploring that and thinking of what other things we can do and whether we might continue to do them going forward.

“But we have really noticed how many people have been so happy that we are now getting back to live theatre again. We had the most massive turn-out for auditions for Clue, so much so that we had to turn really great actors away.”

Clue is a play based on a cult 1980s film based on the classic boardgame Cluedo. It’s a dark and stormy night, and you’ve been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well... dead. So whodunnit?

“Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up.”

Susanne is promising a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the very end: comedy certainly, farce certainly not.

“There is a lot of physical comedy and there is a lot of running around, but there is no slapstick, there are no custard pies, no one is going around dropping their trousers. There are lots of funnies, but they are all in the dialogue. It is very fast-paced, very funny dialogue.”

Clue – on Stage opens on Wednesday, October 6 and runs each evening until Saturday, October 9, plus a matinee on the Saturday. Tickets: 01273 597094 or online www.wicktheatre.co.uk