Record-breaking bubble man heads to Brighton

Brighton’s Bubble King

Pop along to Samsam’s Christmas Bubble Show at St Peter’s Pavilion as part of Brighton Christmas Festival on December 11, 18, 20, 21 and 27-30.

A spokesman said: “What do Lady Gaga, the London Olympics opening ceremony, Tim Burton’s Disney epic Dumbo and 12 Guinness World Records have in common with Brighton? The answer is bubbles and all created by born and bred Brightonian Sam Heath.

“When it comes to bubbles, Sam – or Samsam Bubbleman as he prefers to be called – is one of the most respected bubbleologists in the world, and this December for the first time in 30 years, he brings his amazing Giant Bubble Show to St Peter’s Pavilion as part of The Brighton Christmas Festival.

“What Samsam can’t do with bubbles can’t be done! He has Guinness records for the world’s biggest bubble; the world’s biggest frozen bubble; the most number of people inside a giant bubble (50); and nine other bubble-related Guinness records.

“Dubbed The Willy Wonka of bubbles by Chris Evans (BBC), Samsam has travelled the globe performing at festivals and events, making bubbles for film and television, at corporate and private and science events and touring his amazing bubble show.”