The Phantom of the Opera to haunt Worthing

Aaron Hawthorne and Rosie Lavery

Simon Field, chairman of the Sussex Theatre Organ Trust, said: “Following on from the massive success of their performance of the silent film in 2019, the duo are thrilled to be introducing a forgotten cinematic experience to new audiences.

“Gaston Leroux’s popular 1910 novel has been adapted by several filmmakers and playwrights worldwide, but none to the acclaim of Rupert Julian’s 1925 interpretation featuring Lon Chaney’s grotesque portrayal of the Phantom.

“Famed for its giant cast of more than 5,000, this no-expenses-spared production had cinema-goers screaming, fainting and running out of theatres worldwide. 1920s audiences had never experienced anything like it. The aim of this production is to generate a similar – though slightly more tame – reaction for a new generation of cinema-goers.

“Hawthorne & Lavery produced two silent film events at Pollokshaws Burgh Hall in Glasgow before Phantom.

“In a bid to outdo their previous successes, they set about designing an event that would set a new standard for presenting silent films in the 21st century.

“The result was extraordinary: they broke even in the first week of ticket sales and front-of-house staff were run off their feet as the hall reached maximum capacity.

“The atmosphere was buzzing and the sense of anticipation was tangible; the audience were oohing, ahhing, owwing and even screaming from the moment the lights went down. Combine two up-and-coming, multi award-winning young musicians with a passion for innovative silent film accompaniment and you get an experience that only Hawthorne & Lavery can achieve, having made quite a name for themselves for their unique productions.”

Winner of the American Theatre Organ Society’s Young Theatre Organist Competition, Aaron Hawthorne has been acclaimed for his ability on both theatre and classical organs, performing repertoire concerts and offering silent-ﬁlm accompaniment.

“In Phantom, Aaron exploits not only the tonal spectrum of the instrument but also manipulates the lesser-felt phenomena that pipe organs can generate; the audience are completely submerged into the world of the film as the sound passes through their entire body.”

Simon added: “Rosie Lavery is a fine example of the promising young talents associated with the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

“In 2020 alone, she scooped up the Musician’s Company Saloman Seeling award, the Britten-Pears Young Artist award and Dewer Arts Young Artist awards and boasts stage credits from across the UK and Europe.

“Rosie brings an entirely new dimension to Phantom as she beautifully synchronises with the on-screen opera performances and also provides haunting examinations of inner consciousness throughout the film, performing on-stage, in the wings and in the places you least expect!”