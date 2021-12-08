Postcard Fundraising for art organisation that breaks down the barriers

Outside In Lost Summers_Lubaina Himid_Acrylic Ink

Spokesman Matt Forbes-Dale said: “Outside In, the award-winning (Chichester-based) national charity which provides support for artists facing barriers to the art world, has launched a Postcard Fundraising initiative to raise funds for its ground-breaking exhibitions programme.

“Postcard-sized artworks have been created following a call-out to Outside In artists, guest artists and friends of the charity to design pieces on the theme of A Brighter Tomorrow. The charity was delighted to receive hundreds of entries, from paintings to collages, illustrations to textile art, which can currently be viewed and purchased from its website on the SHOP page: https://outsidein.org.uk/postcard-project/

“Alongside hundreds of Outside In artists who have given their time, creativity and support, guest artists who have kindly got involved in the project include Turner-prize winner Lubaina Himid (whose major show has just opened at the Tate Modern), Laura Ford, (who also features as a special guest on the new Outside In podcast), Jacqui Poncelet, Andrew Sabin, Pippa Blake, Bobby Baker and others, plus studios from around the UK.

“The original postcard artworks are available to purchase for £75 each and will be allocated randomly to buyers and sent out when the sale closes on w/c December 13. The charity has also produced a 2022 calendar featuring designs submitted by Outside In artists which have been selected by the team. The calendars are available to purchase for £20 (including postage & packing) and will also be given free of charge to those who purchase two postcards or more.

“Payments can be made using either PayPal or credit card and the sale closes at Midnight on Sunday, December 12 so there is limited time to reserve your cards!

“Outside In is incredibly grateful to all those who have taken part and so generously given their time and creativity. The interpretations of the theme are so imaginative and varied, and we hope that people will enjoy looking through the inspiring artworks created and will take the opportunity to snap up an original artwork or two or a calendar – both are great Christmas gift ideas too!”

About Outside In: Outside In is a catalyst for change. Founded in 2006, it is now an established national charity that aims to provide a platform for artists who face significant barriers to the art world due to health, disability, social circumstance or isolation.

Outside In’s work covers three main areas: Artist development, exhibitions and training. These activities, supported by fundraising and communications, all aim to create a fairer art world by supporting artists, creating opportunities and influencing arts organisations.