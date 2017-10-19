‘Premier’ tie up for community hub and promoter as wrestling returns

Worthing’s St Paul’s Centre will be transformed into a spectacular wrestling arena for the first time next week.

As exclusively revealed in the Herald & Gazette, a unique ‘premier’ tie-up will see leading UK grappling matchmakers Premier Promotions, whose shows thrilled fans at the Worthing Assembly Hall for 23 years, move to the venue known as the town’s premier community hub.

Among the big names appearing on the debut show on Thursday (October 26) will be former American TNA superstars Doug Williams and Mark Haskins, two of the biggest performers on the European stage who have wrestled all over the world, including the United States and Japan.

Promoter John Freemantle believes the switch to St Paul’s will herald a new era for wrestling in Worthing and is expecting a sell-out crowd for the opening half-term show that will feature the annual knockout tournament for the Sussex Ford Breakers Worthing Trophy, plus tag-team action.

John said: “It’s great news that we have found another venue in the centre of Worthing, just a few minutes away from the Assembly Hall, and means we are able to run our normal date in October.

“In effect, we are carrying on where we left off, and now the plan is to run shows with the same schedule as before.”

Reigning PWF heavyweight champion Williams and Haskins are two of the entrants for the trophy event, throwing up the possibility of them meeting head to head after they clashed at the last Worthing show in April, when Haskins won the final shoot-out between the two men in controversial circumstances in an over-the-top-rope American rumble.

Among the other stars appearing will be bearded man mountain Karl Atlas, PWF title-holders ‘Dazzling’ Darrell Allen and local favourite Barry Cooper, and international newcomer Taylor Adams from New Zealand.

The show starts at 7.45pm and tickets are available from the St Paul’s Centre, in Chapel Road, Worthing, or via the centre’s website, priced £10 in advance or £15 on the door on the night of the event.