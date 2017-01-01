Littlehampton Gazette

Search

Council to vote on Arun chief’s £6,000 pay rise as opposition mounts

News 1

Homeless woman attacked by group in Worthing alley

Crime 1
Liam Gray, 21, with children Jessie and Jake

Scabies-hit family sent to Kent by council ask to return home

News
Light showers
10c
1c

Jewellery stolen in Arundel burglary

Crime

PICTURES: Huge autograph collection to be auctioned in Worthing

News

Pair make special trip to celebrate Scout leader relative

News

Nominations sought for Arun youth awards

Whats on
News

Missing teenager found ‘safe and well’

News

Five simple tips to end up with more money in 2017

Business
Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal celebrate Albion's second goal against MK Dons. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Brighton drawn away in FA Cup

Football
Dan Huet got the only goal in East Preston's victory on Saturday. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Huet gets the only goal as EP see off Seaford

Football
Sam Leggatt struck twice as Clymping put eight past Ferring on Saturday. Picture: Derek Martin DM16142386

Clinical Clymping put eight past struggling Ferring

Football
Jordan Davies has joined Albion from Wrexham. Picture by Paul Hazlewood/BHAFC.

Albion sign young defender from Wrexham

Football

Sussex sign all-rounder David Wiese on three-year contract

Sport

Picture gallery: Albion v MK Dons

Football

Goring shooter Gleeson sets sights on Tokyo 2020 spot

More Sport

Eleven changes, so who impressed for Albion?

Football
Bruce Green, president-elect of Littlehampton Rotary Club, left, with Rotarian Geoff Watts

Nominations sought for Arun youth awards

Whats on
Chichester Chamber Concerts: Signum Quartet

Chichester Chamber Concerts welcome The Signum Quartet

Music
Julia Biel by Jenna Foxton

Julia Biel plays Chichester

Music
Our look at the top five most anticipated games of 2017

Console Corner: Top 10 games for 2017: Part 2

Lifestyle
Dubais new �2.8bn mega-theme park officially opens

TRAVEL: Dubai’s new £2.8bn mega-theme park officially opens

Lifestyle