Littlehampton Gazette

Concern for missing Wick woman with dementia

An artist's impression of the New Monks Farm development with IKEA

IKEA developers propose flooding solution

Police would like to speak to this man. Image: Sussex Police

‘Unprovoked’ attack on man at Worthing nightclub

Dalai Lama India Trek to raise funds for St Barnabas

Grandmother ‘shaken’ after rear window smashed in Wick

Fundraising February set to encourage donations for Aldingbourne Trust

Five rubies, gold ring and toolbox stolen in Worthing burglary

The couple's wedding day was left in tatters when the popular venue told them it was closing down

COUNTY NEWS: Couple’s despair after wedding venue cancels

Detectives investigating West Sussex burglaries charge 21-year-old

Ian Hart: More questions than answers after FA Cup exit

Claudio Ranieri is in search of a win, credit: Shutterstock

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Chuba Akpom is on loan at Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Steve Bailey: Akpom has all the tools to be a success at Albion

Frank Lampard. Credit Shutterstock

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Johnny Cantor: Zamora lazy? Anyone who plays for Hughton has to work hard

Ten-man Brighton sunk by Huddersfield

Worthing FC to hold free taster session for children

Denial

Film review: Denial (4 out of 5)

Lucy

Lucy and Debussy in Brighton

Sussex Food and Drinks Awards patron Sally Gunnell. Pic: � Southern News & Pictures Ltd.

VIDEO: Sussex Food and Drink Awards, 2017: The results

