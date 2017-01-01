Littlehampton Gazette

Search

Women urged to sign up for Race for Life

News
The incident occurred outside Bar Ten. Pictures: Eddie Mitchell

BREAKING: Arrest after man hospitalised following late-night incident outside club

News
Worthing Churches Homeless Projects is set to host Woolly Hat Day

Worthing Churches Homeless Projects to host Woolly Hat Day this March

News
Sunny spells
7c
-1c

WEATHER FORECAST: Cloudy week with scattered sunshine and showers

News

Businesses braced for ‘National Sickie Day’

Health

Thousands of homes contain an unsafe gas appliance, research reveals

News

Wardrobe is top spot to hide Valentine’s gifts, research reveals

News 2
CTA
Sian takes the Route 84 Metrobus to Three Bridges station to catch a train to London

COUNTY NEWS: Woman forced to walk home alone in ‘pitch black’ after being ‘kicked off’

News 10

COUNTY TRAVEL: Sunday, February 5

News
Brighton boss Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton praises Brighton's character

Football
Albion winger Anthony Knockaert. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hemed earns Albion last-gasp draw in thriller at Brentford

Football
Claudio Ranieri is in search of a win, credit: Shutterstock

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Football
Chuba Akpom is on loan at Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Steve Bailey: Akpom has all the tools to be a success at Albion

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Football

Ian Hart: More questions than answers after FA Cup exit

More Sport

Johnny Cantor: Zamora lazy? Anyone who plays for Hughton has to work hard

Football

Ten-man Brighton sunk by Huddersfield

Football
A scarily good return to form for the Resident Evil series

Console Corner: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

Lifestyle
Denial

Film review: Denial (4 out of 5)

Arts
No Caption ABCDE

Sophie Ellis-Bextor on family life and touring

Lifestyle