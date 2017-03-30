Kamasi Washington, Corinne Bailey Rae, D’Influence, Mica Paris and more added to line-up for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017

Only three months until this summer’s international festival of live music, which also features Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Gregory Porter, The Jacksons, Robert Glasper and Laura Mvula, returns to East Sussex
Multi-platinum-selling Corinne Bailey Rae, star saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington, acid jazz collective D’Influence and UK soul singer Mica Paris with her acclaimed Ella Fitzgerald Songbook project are amongst the final acts added to the line-up for this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex in July.
Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, the festival has assembled an enviable line-up featuring over fifty world-class acts performing across four stages and also announces the addition of Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down, Becca Stevens, a Joey Negro DJ set, La Mambanegra, Nubiyan Twist, LaSharVu, Kansas Smitty’s House Band, Blue Lab Beats, Poppy Ajudha and Camilla George Quartet.
Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will once again host the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings, and a number of areas and activities aimed specifically at children including the vintage funfair, early morning salsa classes and The Giant Steps Kids Green.
Festival Director Ciro Romano: “The programme for the 5th Love Supreme Festival is our strongest to date. We’re proud of having managed to secure an incredibly broad mix of internationally acclaimed artists and feel confident that we’re delivering a unique, varied festival that appeals to music fans around the world.”
Club nights will again take place across the weekend, with Nightmares on Wax, Brand New Heavies vs. Incognito, Island Records present Vintage Remix, Tru Thoughts and Jazz FM’s Funky Sensation lined up for this year’s event. Complimenting these club nights will be Jazz in the Round, which makes its debut at the festival offering late night live music.
Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017 is at Glynde Place in East Sussex from June 30th – July 2nd. Tickets start at £54 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.
The full line-up is as follows:
Friday:
Arena and Bandstand TBA
Saturday:
The Jacksons
Herbie Hancock
Corinne Bailey Rae
Nao
Bad Bad Not Good
Lee Fields & The Expressions
Michael Wollny Trio
Shabaka & the Ancestors
Clare Teal & Mini Big Band
Mammal Hands
Comet is Coming
Sons of Kemet
Ashley Henry Trio
Joey Negro DJ Set
D’Influence
Mica Paris Sings The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook
Poppy Ajudha
LaSharVu
Becca Stevens
Nightmares on Wax DJ Set
Sunday:
Gregory Porter
George Benson
Laura Mvula
Robert Glasper Experiment
St Paul & The Broken Bones
Hot 8 Brass Band
Christian Scott
Kamasi Washington
Charenée Wade
Michael Janisch Paradigm Shift
Jordan Rakei
Yussef Kamaal
Makaya McCraven
Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down
Nubiyan Twist
Kansas Smitty’s House Band
Camilla George Quartet
La Mambanegra
Blue Lab Beats
Incognito vs. The Brand New Heavies DJ Set
Tru Thoughts Disco