Kamasi Washington, Corinne Bailey Rae, D’Influence, Mica Paris and more added to line-up for Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017

Only three months until this summer’s international festival of live music, which also features Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Gregory Porter, The Jacksons, Robert Glasper and Laura Mvula, returns to East Sussex

Multi-platinum-selling Corinne Bailey Rae, star saxophonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Kamasi Washington, acid jazz collective D’Influence and UK soul singer Mica Paris with her acclaimed Ella Fitzgerald Songbook project are amongst the final acts added to the line-up for this year’s Love Supreme Jazz Festival, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex in July.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary this year, the festival has assembled an enviable line-up featuring over fifty world-class acts performing across four stages and also announces the addition of Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down, Becca Stevens, a Joey Negro DJ set, La Mambanegra, Nubiyan Twist, LaSharVu, Kansas Smitty’s House Band, Blue Lab Beats, Poppy Ajudha and Camilla George Quartet.

Alongside a packed schedule of gigs, the festival will once again host the Jazz Lounge, which will feature artist Q&As, panels, exclusive album playbacks and film screenings, and a number of areas and activities aimed specifically at children including the vintage funfair, early morning salsa classes and The Giant Steps Kids Green.

Festival Director Ciro Romano: “The programme for the 5th Love Supreme Festival is our strongest to date. We’re proud of having managed to secure an incredibly broad mix of internationally acclaimed artists and feel confident that we’re delivering a unique, varied festival that appeals to music fans around the world.”

Club nights will again take place across the weekend, with Nightmares on Wax, Brand New Heavies vs. Incognito, Island Records present Vintage Remix, Tru Thoughts and Jazz FM’s Funky Sensation lined up for this year’s event. Complimenting these club nights will be Jazz in the Round, which makes its debut at the festival offering late night live music.

Love Supreme Jazz Festival 2017 is at Glynde Place in East Sussex from June 30th – July 2nd. Tickets start at £54 and are available from www.lovesupremefestival.com.

The full line-up is as follows:

Friday:

Arena and Bandstand TBA

Saturday:

The Jacksons

Herbie Hancock

Corinne Bailey Rae

Nao

Bad Bad Not Good

Lee Fields & The Expressions

Michael Wollny Trio

Shabaka & the Ancestors

Clare Teal & Mini Big Band

Mammal Hands

Comet is Coming

Sons of Kemet

Ashley Henry Trio

Joey Negro DJ Set

D’Influence

Mica Paris Sings The Ella Fitzgerald Songbook

Poppy Ajudha

LaSharVu

Becca Stevens

Nightmares on Wax DJ Set

Sunday:

Gregory Porter

George Benson

Laura Mvula

Robert Glasper Experiment

St Paul & The Broken Bones

Hot 8 Brass Band

Christian Scott

Kamasi Washington

Charenée Wade

Michael Janisch Paradigm Shift

Jordan Rakei

Yussef Kamaal

Makaya McCraven

Miles Mosley & The West Coast Get Down

Nubiyan Twist

Kansas Smitty’s House Band

Camilla George Quartet

La Mambanegra

Blue Lab Beats

Incognito vs. The Brand New Heavies DJ Set

Tru Thoughts Disco